iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.42 and a one year high of $144.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

