iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $196.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $173.01 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

