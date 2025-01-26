iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.86 and last traded at $82.86, with a volume of 8845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.62.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 261,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,787.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 260,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 257,527 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

