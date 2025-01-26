Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Invests $276,000 in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

