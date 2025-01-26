Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.44.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $190.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

