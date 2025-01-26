Jean-Pierre Lapointe Acquires 900 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $16,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. This represents a 27.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NBBK stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.84 million and a P/E ratio of 17.77. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NB Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NB Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 140,960 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in NB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $952,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NB Bancorp by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NB Bancorp by 1,756.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 121,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 44,780 shares during the period.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.