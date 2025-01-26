JMP Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Price

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MFA. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.
Institutional Trading of MFA Financial
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,005,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,985,000 after purchasing an additional 111,331 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,583,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,297,000 after buying an additional 1,197,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,700,000 after buying an additional 151,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
