JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

RITM stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 2,504,529 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,383,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,671 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $23,835,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,918,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.