Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.