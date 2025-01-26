Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

