Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 44 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.92.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $610.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $617.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.04 and a 1-year high of $698.67. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,691,508.72. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

