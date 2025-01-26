Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 4,065 shares traded.

Karnalyte Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of C$6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. It owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases.

