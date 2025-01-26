Kelli Keough Sells 8,914 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after buying an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,847 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,014,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 337.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 719,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 554,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.