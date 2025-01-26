Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Shares of KTCC opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
