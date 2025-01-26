Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Key Tronic stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Key Tronic at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

