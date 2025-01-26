KFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.8% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of DFEM opened at $26.50 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $28.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

