KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

