KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

