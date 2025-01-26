L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 233.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after buying an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $218.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.81. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,596.20. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $1,800,572. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

