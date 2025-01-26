Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 672.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

