Lantz Financial LLC Sells 290 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 313.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

