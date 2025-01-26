LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Up 10.7 %
LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.48.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
