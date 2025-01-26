LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $3.33. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 205,590 shares traded.

LPTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 104.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

