Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 838 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $761.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,697,464.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,766,491 shares in the company, valued at $348,852,396.42. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,177 shares of company stock worth $12,895,688. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

