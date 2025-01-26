Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIS opened at $79.24 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.