M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 199.93 ($2.50) and traded as low as GBX 196 ($2.45). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.62), with a volume of 3,040 shares.

M Winkworth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of £27.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.93.

M Winkworth Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.00. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

