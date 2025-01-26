M3 Advisory Group LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

M3 Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.25 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $149.96 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.02.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.