Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,581 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Medpace by 191.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.56.

Medpace Trading Down 1.1 %

MEDP opened at $344.07 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.76 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.33 and its 200-day moving average is $355.57.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

