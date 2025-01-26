Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,635 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $98,765,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $42,017,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $41,646,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 270,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $394.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.