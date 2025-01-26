Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 718 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.89.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $180.56 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 151.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

