Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $280.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.85 and its 200 day moving average is $264.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.94 and a 12 month high of $281.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.