McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $285.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

