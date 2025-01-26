McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $2,592,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $285.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

