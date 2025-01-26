McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $16,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $285.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,327. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

