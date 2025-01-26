Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lifted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDT opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.