Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $397,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMO. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 281,038 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,247,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 377,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,008,000 after buying an additional 143,810 shares during the period. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,215,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $101.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average is $92.09. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
