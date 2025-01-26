MFA Wealth Services Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MFA Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of MFA Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $610.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $485.19 and a 12-month high of $613.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

