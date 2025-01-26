Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $26,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Eaton by 83.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock worth $27,660,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ETN opened at $368.63 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $241.87 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

