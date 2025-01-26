Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 109,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

