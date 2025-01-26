Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 334.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences
In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,126.44. This represents a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,461. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GILD opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
