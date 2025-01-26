Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $673,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $277.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $228.17 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

