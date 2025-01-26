Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,186 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after buying an additional 1,417,057 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 32,962.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,521 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 352.9% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 804,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,317,000 after acquiring an additional 627,121 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 109.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 746,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 389,997 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE NRG opened at $112.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.53. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.