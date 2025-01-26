Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,227 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,904.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

