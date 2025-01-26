Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Lessened by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 2.1% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,047,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,344,802,000 after buying an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,581,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 723,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,708,851,000 after purchasing an additional 416,535 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,344,000 after purchasing an additional 430,878 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Moody’s by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,075,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,115,000 after purchasing an additional 502,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $489.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.67. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $360.05 and a 52-week high of $503.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,296. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total value of $133,087.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,314,236.28. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,413. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $468.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.36.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

