Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,492.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 854,759 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

