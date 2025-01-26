Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $255.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.78 and a one year high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

