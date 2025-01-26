NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,248 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

