NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Reduced by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at NextEra Energy
In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE
NextEra Energy Stock Up 5.3 %
NEE opened at $72.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
NextEra Energy Company Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NextEra Energy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.