NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Reduced by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

NEE opened at $72.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

