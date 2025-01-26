North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.76 and traded as low as $32.89. North West shares last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 549 shares trading hands.

North West Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

