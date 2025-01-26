Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,733 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

