Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,405 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,231.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

